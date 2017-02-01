About the Role:
ELECTRICAL ENGINEER
ELECTRICAL DESIGN ENGINEER
6-12 MONTH CONTRACT
BRISTOL
£30-40 PER HOUR DOE
Electrical Design Engineer required for Role in Bristol. Experience in:
* 3D CAD - Ideally AutoCAD Electrical
* Wiring & Cable Diagrams
* Schematics
* BOMs
This is an excellent opportunity to join a progressive team for an extremely competitive rate. Whilst the contract opportunity is initially for 6 months there is a very high chance that this role will extend further.
If you have a background in Electrical Design for Industrial Machinery, this would be highly desirable.
PLEASE APPLY HERE
To find out more about Huxley Engineering, please visit www.huxleyengineering.com
Huxley, a trading division of SThree Partnership LLP | Registered office | 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, United Kingdom | Partnership Number | OC387148 England and Wales