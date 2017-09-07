Electrical Commissioning Engineer

G2 Recruitment
West Sussex,England
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 6:50am

About the Role:

My client has a great opportunity for an electrical commissioning engineer with PLC Software experience on a 3 Month contract on a Water project in the Sussex area.

- Water experience is essential within previous water companies.

SKILLS

- Water Experience.

- Responsible for commissioning and overseeing the installation of systems, plants and equipment.

- CSCS.

- EICA background

- Demonstrating readings and system cleanliness to clients.

Please email me back with your CV if you're interested in the role.

Rate - NEG

Start - ASAP

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Software Engineer Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
616070