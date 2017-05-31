E&I Workpack Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

My Client's Engineering department requires a E&I (Electrical and Instrument) Workpack Engineer to support projects by assisting with E&I workpack generation. The main role of the resource will be to generate discipline construction work packs ensuring safety / construction requirements are met in line with Project requirements.



The position will be based in the Main Office Building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and will report to the Construction Team Lead.

* Prepare full detailed description of the work required to be carried out from a given scope of work and specifications.

* Packs to include all site activities that need to be considered, Destruct, installation, inspection, site testing and commissioning and any specialists vendors works etc.

* Prepare method statements, job cards with hours using DPE Norms and covering all jobs personnel employed for the tasks, and final acceptance sheets.

* Constructability Reviews and similar sessions as required.

* Provide assistance to offshore Construction team members as required during survey and execution phases of the work.

* Interface with planning team to ensure all tasks within workpack as included in to 28 day /90 plans..



Requirement (Experience/ Competencies/Skills/Others):

* Currently in the UAE area

* Electrical and Instrument Construction Experience of Offshore (or onshore) oil and gas projects

* Specific work pack experience 3 years in a similar position

* Excellent knowledge of work preparation and scheduling techniques

* Knowledge of methods, materials, tools and equipment in oil and gas industry

* Knowledge of safety hazards, and appropriate precautions applicable to work assignments

* Demonstrated subject knowledge and competence

* Good Oral & Written communication in English

* Good skills level in Microsoft Word, Excel

* Must be flexible and pro-active in approach to work within a small team.



