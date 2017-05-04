E&I Operator

Company Fircroft

Location Fort Mcmurray

About the Role:

The Role:

* Complete readings at plants and field boosters as required. Find and repair minor issues (leaks, valves, pumps, etc.) Utilize SAP process to identify, track and complete larger repairs.

* Operate water injection facilities, change water filters, etc.

* Complete dew point readings as required.

* Monitor and maintain all critical fluid levels.

* Ability to complete daily production volume entries in PVR, validate and input water tickets as required. Month end duties, validation, etc.

* Pipeline Integrity program must be followed. (ie; pigging of pipelines, risk assessments, etc.)

* Maintain stock on consumables, (ie; parts, rags, soaker pads, lubricants, coolants, TEG, fuel, etc.)

* Report unsafe conditions and or unsafe operations to Supervisor immediately.

* Camp duties: haul garbage daily, maintain water treatment system (keep salt full), do minor repairs if needed and enter SAP notifications for larger jobs.

* Maintain all equipment to the required expectation, policies and guidelines. (this includes: vehicles, phones , tools, Skid Steer, Quads, Argo, Trailers, Ski-doo's, and boats. These are required to be used appropriately and as designed, safely, kept clean and put away when finished.

* Participating in the review process for establishing PM work orders for electrical instrumentation equipment

* Participating in the review process for establishing spare parts list for electrical instrumentation equipment and inventory levels.

* Assisting in identifying causes of failures and making appropriate recommendations.

* Making recommendations regarding equipment replacement or upgrades.

* Troubleshooting process and equipment problems.

* Providing input for scheduled turnaround/shutdowns.

* ATV usage is required.



About Fircroft:

