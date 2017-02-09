E&I Engineer - Dutch Speaking

Company Leap29

Location Antwerpen

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary €0 to €0 Per year

Job ID 524350

Lead Electrical & Instrumentation EngineerLocation: Antwerp, BelgiumDuration: 12 months contractStart Date: ASAPSalary: Negotiable hourly rate (€)The Role:As the lead Electrical and Instrumentation Engineer, you will be expected to carry out the following:• Lead and mentor a team of junior engineers.• Upgrade tools for planning and quality.• Take responsibility for all the E&I Projects, the company is working on.• Be responsible for the fault/breakdown and maintenance support of the E&I Systems.• Maintain the E&I systems to the relevant legislation.• And any other general E&I duties.The client:Leap29 are currently working with a multi-discipline engineering and construction company, who have been operating for more than a decade throughout Europe. They have a solid background in construction and maintenance, procurement, engineering and many other capital projects.Requirements:• 10 years of experience within the Petro/Chemical or Life Science industry.• Proven experience leading a team of junior engineers.• Experienced with circuit diagrams, specification and processing.• Experienced with detailed designs projects.• Fluent Dutch speaker.• Motivated to be involved in the whole life cycle of projects.If you are looking to secure long term opportunities within the current oil crisis, then this is the right opportunity for you.Apply by using the links provided.