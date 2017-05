EC&I Maintenance Engineer

Company Bryant Group

Reporting to the Operations Supervisor, providing professional engineering support, ensure asset integrity and reliability is maintained in a manner consistent with delivering customer requirements, and, deliver engineering and maintenance improvements to meet operational requirements against Key Performance Indicators. Minimum Requirements: HNC in an electrical, control or instrumentation engineering discipline. Successful contributions in a 24/7 process including: Maintenance & contract management. Outage management. Operations interface, policies & procedure. Legislative, best practice standards & insurance compliance. Develop, implement & evaluate systems, upgrades, improvements & mods. Outage/overhaul planning & co-ordination. Building & maintaining customer & contractor relationships. Working cross functionally delivering policies, initiatives & compliance with company & legislative requirements. Managing assigned budgets and projects. Knowledge & application of EC&I methods, materials & equipment used in running plant. DCS or equivalent control systems experience. SHE systems including permit to work ensuring compliance, risk control & improvement. Quality systems, ensuring compliance, risk. Financial performance indicators relating to operational indicators. Microsoft Office: Word, Power Point & Excel. Computerised Maintenance Management Experience: - updating and maintaining.