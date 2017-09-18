EC&I Co-ordinator

Company Fircroft

Location City of London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Work with all members of the CHiP team to provide practical hands on maintenance support to Beckton CHiP to enable asset integrity and reliability to be maintained and deliver customer requirements.



Deliver engineering, maintenance support and improvements consistent with meeting operational requirements and delivering against the agreed contract KPI's



MAJOR DUTIES

Manage and deliver planned and unplanned maintenance & overhaul programmes to the CHiP and Turbo Expander plant, and all rotating plant including diesel engines and turbo expanders.



Investigate plant faults as they arise and work through to resolution.



Ensure all PM routines are adequate and appropriate for the risks being managed.



Ensure the CHiP retains compliant with business, safety and legislative codal and regulatory requirements.



Deliver improved plant reliability through adopting structured reliability improvement processes



Be active in plant safety schemes providing support & implementing actions. To include: near miss's / incidents, investigations, audits, housekeeping and people supervision to px safe working systems standards.



Provide technical support to other Beckton CHiP staff, as required delivering technical training and coaching.



Support and deliver projects in line with px project management and 'Management of Change' processes. When required, support client managed projects.



Develop, implement and champion maintenance and engineering procedures, instructions, standards, guidance documents.



Ensure technical documentation is accurately and consistently sourced, stored, updated and communicated.



Support the management of specialist contracts, including the requirements of the Long Term Service Agreement contracts, ensuring they meet contract goals & remain within agreed budgetary requirements.



Portray the role of EC&I Maintenance Co-ordinator in a positive and professional manner. Remain up to date with engineering best practice, industry trends and legislation.

Represent CHiP interests at relevant cross site functional group meetings and support cross functional improvement processes



As part of the incident control plan, be part of the "Duty Manager," rota.



The Company:

Our client provides premier quality Operations, Management and Maintenance solutions. Developed in the 1990s, our client is a world class OM&M service provider. Offering exciting and challenging positions with a strong focus on teamwork. Our client believes that people are a key asset to the business and provide excellent training and support to workers.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

