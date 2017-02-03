Drilling Mechanical Commissioning Technician

Company Qedi

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

* Function test and repair, the mechanical system in accordance with mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning procedures

* "Red line" project drawings and procedures with any changes made during testing

* Review construction documentation prior to executing commissioning activities

* Complete the project Completion System in accordance with project completion procedures

Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Technician Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 523865

* Demonstrable experience in a Mechanical Commissioning Technician role, with a proven background of delivery.* Thorough understanding of the principles of Mechanical equipment / system commissioning.* Good knowledge of O&G related SHEQ safe working practices and procedures.* Knowledge of the completions process and the ability to understand / complete related check-sheets.* Offshore experience in a similar role.* JMS experience