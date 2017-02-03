Drilling Mechanical Commissioning Technician

Qedi
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 3:53am

About the Role:


* Function test and repair, the mechanical system in accordance with mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning procedures

* "Red line" project drawings and procedures with any changes made during testing

* Review construction documentation prior to executing commissioning activities

* Complete the project Completion System in accordance with project completion procedures



* Demonstrable experience in a Mechanical Commissioning Technician role, with a proven background of delivery.
* Thorough understanding of the principles of Mechanical equipment / system commissioning.
* Good knowledge of O&G related SHEQ safe working practices and procedures.
* Knowledge of the completions process and the ability to understand / complete related check-sheets.
* Offshore experience in a similar role.
* JMS experience
Contract
Technician Jobs
Mechanical Technician Jobs
