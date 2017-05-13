About the Role:Spencer Ogden Drilling is currently seeking Drillers with Drillship or Semi-Submersible experience for upcoming assignments in the GOM.
Spencer Ogden Drilling is currently seeking Drillers with Drillship or Semi-Submersible experience for upcoming assignments in the GOM. *Must have worked recently within the past 6-8 months*
In order for the candidate to be considered for the assignment, the candidate must have the following:
(ALL CERTIFICATIONS MUST BE VALID)
BOSIET or HUET
Rig Pass or Safegulf
TWIC (Optional)
Well Control Supervisory
Willingness to obtain a UKOOA Medical + 10 Panel Drug Screen
US Passport
State ID
*Due to high volume of applicants, please be patient with a response from our Drilling Team.
*Candidates with the experience and proper certifications will be considered
*If you already working with us, please do not re-apply.
For more information about this role please contact our Houston office