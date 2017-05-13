Company Spencer Ogden

Location Houston

About the Role:

Job Type Temporary

Category Drilling Jobs

Sub_Category Driller Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 561913

Spencer Ogden Drilling is currently seeking Drillers with Drillship or Semi-Submersible experience for upcoming assignments in the GOM.Spencer Ogden Drilling is currently seeking Drillers with Drillship or Semi-Submersible experience for upcoming assignments in the GOM. *Must have worked recently within the past 6-8 months*In order for the candidate to be considered for the assignment, the candidate must have the following:(ALL CERTIFICATIONS MUST BE VALID)BOSIET or HUETRig Pass or SafegulfTWIC (Optional)Well Control SupervisoryWillingness to obtain a UKOOA Medical + 10 Panel Drug ScreenUS PassportState ID*Due to high volume of applicants, please be patient with a response from our Drilling Team.*Candidates with the experience and proper certifications will be considered*If you already working with us, please do not re-apply.For more information about this role please contact our Houston office