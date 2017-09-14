Drafting Coordinator

Company Fircroft

Location Canada,North America

About the Role:

The Role:

Coordinating with internal and external designers and drafters the timely and accurate delivery of construction and as-built drawing and document packages, which may include:

* Planning;

* Prioritizing;

* Negotiation of hours and schedule;

* Tracking of drawings and documents;

* Progress monitoring and reporting;

* Expediting of drawings and document deliveries;

* Provide direction and guidance to third-party engineering and drafting service providers;

* Perform Quality Assurance and Quality Control of completed drawings and designs;

* Execute or monitor drawing and document tracking and archiving procedures;

* Monitor quality, timeliness, and hours of work performed;

* Identify and escalate unusual or sensitive situations and/or issues

* Making decisions governed by general policies, standards, and external requirements, and making recommendations for improvement;



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Excellent knowledge of standard drafting techniques, procedures and related software;

In-depth familiarity with the design process for natural gas facilities;

Able to independently oversee project drawing lifecycles;

Passion for quality, compliance to standards, and continual improvement;

Demonstrated proficiency in at least one field of technical discipline and working knowledge in other fields;

Able to collaborate effectively with internal and external stakeholders;

Knowledge of gas facility construction, fabrication and operating practices;

Able to exercise initiative resolving conflicts and in adapting and applying procedures to address unusual problem situations;

Sound knowledge of both 2-D and 3-D drawing technologies. Note that 2-D drawings packages are TransCanada's standard, although external drafting work is often completed in 3-D;

Familiarity with document management concepts and practices;

Knowledge of trends in CADD technology and application of that te



About Fircroft:

