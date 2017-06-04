Drafter II

Company Energy Jobline

Location Utah

About the Role:

Prepares working plans and details drawings and diagrams according to standards and specifications;

Coordinates multiple design and drafting projects to ensure timely and quality deliverables;

Assists engineering and operations in Process Flow Diagrams, Piping and Instrumental Diagrams, Facility Plot Plans, Electrical Hazardous Area Classification Plans, Electrical One Line Diagrams, Electrical Schematics, Panel Layouts, Emergency Operating Procedure Drawings, Cause & Effect Matrixes, Instrument Details and other drawings;

Maintains, develops and updates facility piping, mechanical, electrical, instrument, civil and structural drawings and data.

Must have experience working with facilities drawings;

Must have experience primarily in piping and electrical drawings;

Must have experience working with a team and working under pressure;

Must have a broad level knowledge concerning industry codes, standards and practices (ASME, API, ANSI, DOT, ISA, NEC, ACCI, AISC, UBC, ASCE, NFPA, AWS, NACE, IBE, etc)

