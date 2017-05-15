Document Controller

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Barrow-In-Furness,Cumbria,England
Posted on 
Monday, May 15, 2017 - 4:20am

About the Role:

The Role:
Exciting 18-month contract opportunity for an experienced Project Assistant / Document Controller to work on the full-lifecycle of a major construction project in the energy industry. Key responsibilities of the role involve setting up a document control system and interfacing with the European office.

Essential skills and experience for the Project Assistant / Document Controller:

* 5-10 years' experience of working on site in the UK on Construction projects
* Experience of developing and implementing processes related to document control and management
* Working as part of a project team reporting to the Programme Manager
* Checking quality documents
* Monitoring processes
* Producing lists
* Setting up project filing systems
* Teaming up with other documentation groups both in the UK and internationally

Skills/Competences:

* Patience
* High attention to details
* Excellent IT skills
* Excellent organisational skills
* Good written and spoken communication abilities
* Team player but also able to work unsupervised
* Flexible and proactive
* Good leadership skills
* Reliable and honest

Education:

* Min GCSE's A-C grades including English
* Ideally business qualification e.g. MBA

Key words: document controller, project assistant, construction, project administrator, document control, administrator, administration, energy, engineering, EPC

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Administration Jobs
Sub_Category 
Contracts Administration Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per hour
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
566201