Company Fircroft

Location Barrow-In-Furness,Cumbria,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Exciting 18-month contract opportunity for an experienced Project Assistant / Document Controller to work on the full-lifecycle of a major construction project in the energy industry. Key responsibilities of the role involve setting up a document control system and interfacing with the European office.



Essential skills and experience for the Project Assistant / Document Controller:



* 5-10 years' experience of working on site in the UK on Construction projects

* Experience of developing and implementing processes related to document control and management

* Working as part of a project team reporting to the Programme Manager

* Checking quality documents

* Monitoring processes

* Producing lists

* Setting up project filing systems

* Teaming up with other documentation groups both in the UK and internationally



Skills/Competences:



* Patience

* High attention to details

* Excellent IT skills

* Excellent organisational skills

* Good written and spoken communication abilities

* Team player but also able to work unsupervised

* Flexible and proactive

* Good leadership skills

* Reliable and honest



Education:



* Min GCSE's A-C grades including English

* Ideally business qualification e.g. MBA



Key words: document controller, project assistant, construction, project administrator, document control, administrator, administration, energy, engineering, EPC



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.

