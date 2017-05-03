Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Document Controller with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

* Develop and maintain document control processes for the efficient management and recording all documentations* Maintain effective organization and storage of documents and information* Set up an electronic library system for technical documentations as per AmecFW procedures* Control and maintain documents for audit / internal requirements* Undertake other ad hoc projects / duties assigned by the PM, PCM & EM* Transmit and receive all correspondences / documents* Coordinate with Client Document Controller in document handling* Develop Photocopies / Binding and transmitting of documents as part of client's submission* Implement all relevant process and procedures* Support the Project Controls function, as required* Assist with the general project administration

* Bachelor's Degree* Have experience in similar function with Contractor or Owner* Have good understanding of both corporate and project document contr]ol processes* Liaise with both departmental, corporate and project management teams* Ability to liaise with affiliate offices and provide support as and when required* Ability to provide good management support to projects in all matters relating to document control* Good management and organization skills* Fluent in written and spoken English language

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category General Administration

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now