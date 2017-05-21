Distribution System Dispatcher I - PECO

Company Energy Jobline

Energize your career at Exelon!PRIMARY PURPOSE OF POSITIONOptimize the practices, policies, procedures and programs to operate the Gas & Electric distribution system in a safe, reliable and efficient manner with the welfare of employees, customers, the public and shareholders in mind. Follow established operating practices and procedures as they relate to customer restoration. ; Perform system restoration during storms and emergency events.Perform the work of receiving, recording, routing, dispatching customer calls, information, orders, and emergency calls. ; Serve as the tagging authority by leading and directing the application of the safety tagging procedures. ; Execute limited line clearance orders by confirming and directing the placement of tags. ; Lead, direct and supervise associates in restoring customers and safely clearing and restoring equipment. ; Recognize and reinforce strong performers. ; Take appropriate administrative actions to address weak performers. ; Control and operate all equipment on the gas distribution system. ; Mobilizing resources and resolving the source of gas odors, dig ins to gas facilities, cracked gas mains and gas pressure problems from low pressure 3. 5 water column to 100 PSI. This includes the operation and troubleshooting of gas regulator stations.Control and operate all equipment on the secondary electric distribution system. ; Respond to all electrical service interruptions involving distribution equipment. Respond to electrical service interruptions up to and including Power Quality, Part Out and All Out categories at secondary voltages from 120/240V to 277/480V. Maintain and apply a working knowledge of the Exelon Management Model for business controls and meet managements expectation for conducting effective business. Position may be required to work extended hours, including 24 x 7 coverage during storms or other energy delivery emergencies.PRIMARY DUTIES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES- Dispatch and, if necessary, acquire additional Energy Technicians to address gas indoor and outdoor odors, carbon monoxide calls, gas pressure problems, building explosions, and various gas periodic maintenance and service requests.- Dispatch single All - Out, Part - Out and Power Quality Events.- Provide adequate ticket comments regarding outage characteristics in the OMS system.- Acquire additional Gas C & M crews to support major gas leaks and damage to gas equipment and direct them on how to safely mitigate the gas risks with the operation and throttling of valves, pinching off of gas plastic mains and throttling of gas regulator stations.- Keep supervisors informed of abnormal system conditions, major customer outages and equipment related problems- Keep supervisors informed of abnormal system conditions, major customer outages and equipment related problems.- Maintain operating log, interruption reports and associated records to accurately record system status and sequence of events.- Plan, schedule and load all work for all Energy Technicians into their mobile data terminals.- Draft work requests and work orders for gas and electrical distribution system equipment in need of repair.- Acquire immediate support from other utilities to assist with locating their underground equipment in the vicinity of gas mains and services and coordinate response with on site gas crews, fire departments and police.POSITION SPECIFICATIONSMinimum:- BS in Engineering or technical field and at least 1 year professional experience- Associates in technical field / High School diploma or equivalent AND a minimum of 2 years of job experience, preferably in the electrical field- Thorough understanding of the EED gas and electric distribution systems, the ability to recognize system configuration, loading, and pressure issues, ability to formulate contingency plans and thorough knowledge and understanding of proper operating procedures obtained through successful completion of formal OCC training- Excellent written and oral communication skills- Demonstrated analytical skills and judgment- Demonstrated ability to respond to emergencies and manage stressful situations- Ability to work shift work- Candidate must receive a Recommended result on the System Operator / Power Dispatch (SOPD) test to be eligible for considerationPreferred:- Bachelors Degree Electrical or Mechanical Engineering- Associates Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering- Minimum 2 years of job experience in the electrical fieldInd-1Qualifications:POSITION SCOPE- Functional control over various operating, construction, testing, customer and contractor groups in the performance of limited electrical switching, repair, testing and related work activities involving lines, transformers, and other equipment under the jurisdiction of the System Dispatcher. POSITION SCOPE- Functional control over various operating, construction, testing, customer and contractor groups in the performance of limited electrical switching, repair, testing and related work activities involving lines, transformers, and other equipment under the jurisdiction of the System Dispatcher. The different groups include overhead operating, overhead and underground maintenance and distribution testing.- The consequences of operating errors or improper system operation could cost the company millions of dollars in direct, indirect and intangible costs such as the loss of customer good will, damaged company equipment, damaged customer equipment and damage to the companys public image.- Independent judgment is essential in making the real time decisions necessary to maintain the integrity, reliability and security of the EED distribution system.