Distribution Manager

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Sydney
Posted on 
Monday, February 6, 2017 - 12:56am

About the Role:

This role will suit a Distribution/Procurement managers who is experienced in working across the manufacturing, engineering space. As the successful applicant, you will have the following skills and experience:



* 7+ year's experience in supply chain management
* Full working rights in Australia
* Managerial experience
* Preferred candidates will have had experience working with original equipment manufacturing (OEM's)
* Additional pro will be candidates with experience in the resources segment of any of the following industries: oil & gas, mining and manufacturing.
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Sub_Category 
Logistics Manager Jobs
Salary 
AED100000 to AED150000 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
523961