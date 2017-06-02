Discovery Analyst - Project Discovery

Company Progressive GE

Urgently searching for a Contract Discovery Analyst for an Oil and Gas company located in Houston, TX.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE:

* Minimum of 5 years of oil and gas experience in land, land administration, division order, or land development.* Experience with PRA/SAP is required* Experience with QLS is required* Bachelor's degree (Law, Petroleum Land Management or Division Order Analyst degree preferred)

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Analyze and validate ownership, property and production information related to our core business processes. This includes review of all leases and related contracts captured in Quorum Land System and how to obtain and apply that information.* Analyze and validation of all division order information in SAP/PRA which includes understanding and manipulating unit tracts, bearer groups, and all other related system required data in SAP/PRA.* Makes recommendations based off of research and analysis of data to Land Negotiators on the project.* Analyze and identify discrepancies between land information, databases and systems* Management of the project workbook and user interface as it relates to SAP, QLS, BLDB, PMI and other land data.* Support and responsiveness to our Finance colleagues by making available ownership to allow for accurate and timely processing of production volumes, production revenue, and joint interest billing.* Must possess advanced knowledge of formats of various legal descriptions so as to analyze spacing and unit map information and apply that information to our core business processes.* Responding to phone calls, emails and mail from external and internal customers regarding title issues, inquiries and account questions.* Clearly and effectively communicate with both internal and external business partners as well as property owners to obtain needed information and/or documents or to convey information.* Adhere to internal document management process to ensure correspondence, instruments, records, and all other data are filed, imaged and indexed appropriately for retrieval and analysis.* Alignment with company needs to monitor and measure business activities and to continuously improve our business processes.* Conduct all business activities according to company policies including business ethics, company application of Sarbanes-Oxley legislation, and all system/process security restrictions.* Contribute to and support LEAN practices in all aspects of the role as the Company moves toward a distinctive LEAN culture which is a foundation block for BPEI in 2020.

