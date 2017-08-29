Dimensional Control Surveyor Level II (Ad-Hoc)

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Role:

To effectively carry out Dimensional Control Surveys, both onshore and offshore, for Scopus Engineering Ltd.

Responsibilities:

Attend a pre-contract planning / mobilisation brief with the Survey Manager/ Dimensional Control Survey Lead and ensure that the Scope of Work and contract deliverables is fully understood.

Application of all pre-mobilisation preparatory requirements, which may include equipment and documentation checks.

Obtain pertinent client permits to work as required.

Carry out the Dimensional Control Survey in accordance with Scopus Engineering Ltd HSEQ Management System procedures.

Implementations of Dimensional Control Survey fieldwork checks are applied to eliminate all potential "sources of error".

Generate Survey data and subsequent Records as detailed in Scopus Engineering Ltd Procedure Dimensional Control.

Perform field calibration checks for the instruments / equipment used in the Dimensional Control Survey in compliance with Scopus Engineering Ltd Procedures.

Establish suitable communication medium to facilitate Dimensional Control Survey progress reporting highlighting potential growth / delays.

Notify the Dimensional Control Survey Lead of all site amendments to the original scope - whether by instruction from the customer's site representative, or by site constraints unknown at the time of the initial planning meeting.

Where practicable, expedite written authorisation from the customer for any alterations or variations to the original workscope.

Carry out all pertinent technical computations and generate drawings or sketches depicting the surveyed information in accordance with the customer's requirements as defined by the workscope. Where required, pass sketches to the Drawing Office Manager for final drawing.

Ensure all survey computations and records are presented to the Dimensional Control Survey Lead for checking.

Compile a Dimensional Control Survey Daily Report detailing events, constraints, omissions and recommendations. Include a detailed summary of the results of the survey emphasising any critical dimensions and an analysis of the quality of the results.

Pass all deliverables as defined by the customer's workscope to the Dimensional Control Survey for final quality and completeness checking before transmittal to the customer.

Levels of Competence:



Scopus Engineering Ltd Surveyors must possess a sound knowledge of all aspects of Dimensional Control Survey techniques and required tolerances for structural and pipework surveys. They must have a minimum years related experience and a suitable academic qualification - typically University Degree / Higher National Certificate (HNC).



Job Type Contract

Category Operations Jobs

Sub_Category Surveyor Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

