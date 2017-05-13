Diesel Technician

Company Progressive GE

Location Denton

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are currently working with a leading oilfield service company and we're looking to recruit a number of Diesel Technicians on 6 month contract to direct hire basis.

These positions are based out in DENTON TX. Candidates MUST have local housing out there as man camps and relocation will NOT be provided.

You will be working mainly on frac trucks/equipment.

Starting salary for these positions differs pending experience but starts out at $19.50 per hour with all overtime paid at time and a half - $29.25 per hour.

We will be holding interviews tomorrow - WEDNESDAY 17th of MAY in DENTON TX. If this is something you would be interested in please reply with your most up to date resume and best contact number to secure your interview ASAP.

Alternatively if you know of anyone who would be interested then please have them get in contact with me ASAP.

Please feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kieran-quinn-06778884

I look forward to hearing from you.

Kieran Quinn

Progressive Global Energy

832 900 5919

