Design Project Manager - Pharmaceutical Construction - Kuala Lumpur

Design Manager - Pharmaceutical Construction - Kuala Lumpur Ryder Jones are working with an industry leading Project Management Company who are currently looking for a Design Project Manager experienced in the Pharmaceutical Industry. This is an excellent opportunity which has arisen as a result of continual growth and expansion within the region. The company are looking to bring on the Design Project Manager to be based on a high value project in KL. The company specialise directly in Project Management of Pharmaceutical buildings within the region and are pursuing further avenues within this industry. The position is essentially reporting into the Engineering Manager. Having extensive exposure and market knowledge of the Pharmaceutical sector is key to this position. Responsibilities of the role include: * Processing design and review * Attending and presenting department meetings, alongside collaborating with other departments * Developing, preparing, analysing and reviewing process design * Liaising with the client and meeting client expectations * Ensuring design quality and schedule is met * Controlling all design documentation and budget * Acting as a client representative * Overseeing all Design issues relevant to the Client specification * Provide technical expertise to designers The following are desirable qualities: * 10-15 years' experience in the industry * Availability: As soon as possible * Have previous international experience * Be able to lead a team effectively * Experience on Pharmaceutical projects The successful applicant must: * Have minimum a B.Sc. or M.Sc. level degree in Architecture * Be fluent reading, writing and speaking the English language * Be able to relocate to Kuala Lumpur * Have completed minimum 2 Pharmaceutical projects