About the Role:
The client is particularly interested in candidates who have taken projects from conception, through engineering, design to final site delivery.
The client has advised they will consider contractual or permanent candidates, they would work on a 12 month rolling basis.
The client will also consider permanent candidates, salary expectations would be between £50,000 - £60,000 per annum.
Specification - Design Manager
Design Management/Lead experience
Mechanical, Process or Electrical background is preferable
Process Plant Projects Experience
Full project lifecycle delivery
Commercial/contractual awareness
Strong design background
P&IDs
2D/3D Background
You will be responsible for the production and management of designs for Process / Mechanical / Electrical and Combined schemes, predominately for Capital Delivery in the water industry (potable water)
The client has advised that they have an immediate vacancy for the successful candidate, they will be looking to carry out a telephone and then face-to-face interview.
The role will be to work on a long term framework, they have multiple projects which are running simultaneously and you will join an existing team.
Please send all cv's in word format, I can be reached on 0117 332 9584 with all questions or queries.
Thanks & regards,
Otis