About the Role:My client is currently seeking for a DEPUTY PROJECT MANAGER to be responsible for the project delivery of a Water Treatment Project in the Philippines. You will be responsible to ensure that the project is completed on time and within budget, in conjunction to supporting the Project Manager.
Responsibilities include but not limited to:
- Manage business liaisons with the Client and Consortium Partners and other internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that project is delivered on time
- Management of Project Schedule & Project Execution
- Manage Project Teams (Procurement, Engineering, Electrical)
- Monthly progress reporting to Management and Client
- Support Project Manager on Budget Review and Forecasting
- Assist in hiring for various project team members
- Manage internal QAQC
- Admin, Monthly Reporting
- Manage Claims Issues and Variation of Contract
Requirements:
* Mechanical Engineering Degree, Licensure in Mechanical Engineering
* Must have at least 10 years experience of experience in Project Management & Project Delivery of infrastructure projects, especially in Water Treatment Plants
*Strong Written & Verbal Communication Skills (Tagalog & English)
*Proven track records in Water Treatment Plant Construction, Water Treatment, Waste Water Treatment Plant projects
*Excellent leadership and people management skills with ability to build, motivate, develop and manage team to achieve set goals and objectives
*Effective problem solving skills
*Committed and adaptable to changing work environment and business conditions
*Excellent communication and presentation skills
*Willing to work at office & site-base
