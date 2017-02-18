Delivery Manager - NRSWA - Utilities

Company G2 Recruitment

Location Chesterfield,Derbyshire,England

About the Role:

Job Overview -

The client is working on a broad range of projects in various locations; the projects will typically be telecoms biased and based in Derbyshire.

START: ASAP

LOCATION: North East England, Derbyshire.

SALARY: £35,000 - £50,000 per annum

Specification:

5+ Years management experience

Utilities contractor experience

Ability to manage site and office based personnel

commercial/contract management experience

NRSWA certification

any telecoms projects delivery experience very beneficial

The client is looking for a delviery manager to join their exisitiing teams, you will be working on the delviery of multiple NRSWA projects involved with safe delviery, resource management, workfroce management, supporting site supervisors, project planning execution and final delivery.

The client has advised they have an immediate start for the successful candidate and can interview candidtes next week.

