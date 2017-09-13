Degree Programme Assessor

Company Fircroft

Location Workington,Cumbria,England

About the Role:

The Role:

The role of the Degree Apprenticeship Trainer/Assessor is to assess learners against Degree Apprenticeship Standards up to Level 6.



The role will include the delivery of training and coaching sessions to support learners in completion of the Degree apprenticeship.



The role will also include the progressive development of Degree Apprenticeship assessment / training material working in conjunction with the Higher Education team, Universities and other assessment bodies.



The role may also include other tasks as directed by the Training Manager.







Duties and Responsibilities



To Assess Degree Apprenticeship standards up to and including level six.



To develop and maintain the current Degree Apprenticeship course material including lesson plans and schemes of work for a range of courses.



Assist in assessing, changing curricular needs and offers plans for improvement.



To liase with learner's line managers and plan assessment opportunities.



To complete regular learner progress reviews.



Maintain effective and efficient record keeping procedures. (ILP etc).



To review course content and delivery methods on a regular basis.



Assume responsibility for meeting his/her course and learner performance goals.



To ensure all relevant evidence of learning is accurately and correctly documented and completed for each learner.



Provide feedback and support to learners on a one to one/ group basis.



To assist in the overall development of the training centre.



To assist in the delivery of course material outside of the subject of Degree Apprenticeship.



To prepare and assist in internal and external audits.



Perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned by the Training Manager.



The Company:

Our Client is a first rate educational body with an end goal of educating, developing and inspiring the next generation of workers to the highest standard in order for them to enter the local working market. Our client operates in over 7 locations within Cumbria and has contributed monumentally to the local supply chain with 97% of apprentices going directly in to full time employment.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Have a minimum of three years Engineering experience in industry



Hold a minimum of a Level 6 Degree in an Engineering subject.



Good numeracy, literacy and computer skills



Communicates effectively, both orally, and in writing, with learners, employers and other professionals



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Hold an assessor qualification or be willing to work towards attaining



Hold a recognised teaching qualification or be willing to work towards attaining



An understanding of Apprenticeship standards and the funding process



Knowledge of alternative teaching/learning options



An intermediate level of understanding of MS office applications



Has experience of Training Needs Analysis and Programme Design



Personal Qualities



Proven ability, maturity and confidence to deal with a diverse range of personnel



Self-starter, able to manage a variety of projects independently



Ability to work on own initiative



Patient and shows control in challenging situations



Can take ownership for problems and assignment to resolution



Shows leadership when appropriate, but is also a good team player



Clear thinking and a simple communicator



About Fircroft:

