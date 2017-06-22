About the Role:
The Role:
Fircroft-Riyadh is looking for Database Administrator with the below criteria:-
Job Description:
The candidate will work on Maintaining databases by identifying, providing and solving database requirements, plus any support required by the technical team.
Responsibilities:
? Install, configure, maintain and upgrade database software and its related products.
? Establish and maintain backup and recovery strategies of the database, with defined policies and procedures to deal with different scenarios.
? Contingency Planning - planning for required DR site plus maintain currently existing sites.
? Patch Management - keeping the database up-to-date with the latest bug/security fixes.
? Capacity Planning - planning space requirements of the database and its expected growth in the near and distant future.
? Database & Application Performance Tuning/Errors Troubleshooting.
? Maintain all databases relational design, normal forms and development using DB related standards (i.e. naming, sizing, authentication,,, etc.)
? Maintain Database Security and Resource Planning.
? Create technical documentation in support of new development, upgrades and enhancements.
Required Experience:
? 4+ years of hands-on experience of database administration on Oracle 10+ and MSSQL server environments.
? Experience in troubleshooting and resolving database problems.
? Experience in Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO), using native monitoring and troubleshooting tools.
? Experience with backups, restores and recovery models.
? In-depth Knowledge of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options for both Oracle 10+ and MSSQL server environments.
? Experience in implementing operational automation using scripts in both environment (Windows & Linux).
? Experience working with Windows & Linux servers HW, RAID and network configurations.
? Experience in Oracle Engineered (Exadata) Systems. With Good understanding of features like smart scans, HCC, flash cache, Infiniband, ILOM.
? In depth knowledge of Oracle ASM/RAC/MAA architecture.
Qualifications:
? Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
Technical Skills:
? Excellent Administration skills for Oracle & MSSQL database.
? SQL, PL/SQL, Oracle 10.x +, MSSQL server.
? Oracle ASM/RAC/MAA.
? Native scripting tools in Windows & Linux environments.
? Excellent written and communication skill.
About Fircroft:
