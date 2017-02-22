Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Data Technologist, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include

For all active projects (including abandonments) ensure full top-to-bottom joined log datasets are constructed in Geolog, with all necessary depth shifts, curve edits and standardised naming applied. These will be exported to Studio.

As above for petrophysically calculated curves, core and formation pressure data.

Liaise closely with petrophysicists, technologists and data management staff to ensure the most up-to-date data is identified, located and to source any missing data

Generate CPI PDFs for all fields for central electronic storage (in the short-term using legacy data for fields not actively undergoing subsurface work)

There may be a requirement to directly assist petrophysicists in collating, preparing and analysing data for ongoing projects

Experience:

A solid background in petrophysical data management and/ or petrophysics, and should be able to perform database management tasks with minimal supervision

Experience and thorough understanding of petrophysical log data gathering, loading, QC, compilation and processing (joining, editing and shifting)

As above for core and formation pressure datasets

Good working knowledge of Geolog 7

Familiarity with Studio and Petrel would be advantageous

Contract position

