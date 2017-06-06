Data Analyst needed for Global O&G Service Company - $30/hr

Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are hiring for a Data Analyst to join a Global Oil and Gas company to work a 6-12month contract role. This position will be based in their Global HQ in Houston, TX.

The position will be working in the central team for capital requests within the Real Estate part of the business. You will be working closely with the regional teams, whilst making sure everything is centralized at the headquarters.

The position will:

- be responsible for administering and maintaining the global portfolio

- Service as a collection point for multiple data sources to consolidate the information into a master logic file

- Review, cross reference, and validate data related to specific parts of the business

- Prepare user manuals for current process, keep track of changes to process and track lessons learned

The successful candidate will have the following:

- Bachelors degree in related field

- Proven track record of using Microsoft Excel, creating and developing macro queries

- Experience with using SAP master data

- Experience using SharePoint and Spotfire

Candidates applications will be reviewed for submittal to the end client by Thursday June 8th at 12 noon, so if you feel you meet the above qualifications and are interested in finding out more, please submit your resume for review and call into the office for further information.

Look forward to hearing from you!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary $28 to $33 Per hour

Apply Apply Now