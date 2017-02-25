Data Analyst Needed-Amarillo, TX

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Eau Claire

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Data Management Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 528253

Spencer Ogden is currently looking for Data Analysts I-IV in Amarillo, TX. These individuals will play a key role in the wake of a leading company's ERP implementation. This position will be a long term contract.Successful candidates will play a key role in a new era for one of the area's major businesses.We are looking for someone with great experience in:- Data management and migration and ERP implementations- Performing data collection, analysis, validation, cleansing and reporting- Responding to internal and external data inquiries- Maintaining data integrityThe ideal candidate will:- Have strong analytical skills, communication skills, and attention to detail- Carry a proven track record of successful data trend reporting- Have previously worked in the Energy industry; whether it be with a Utility company, Oil and Gas, or in the Telecommunication sector- Have worked with SAP or similar before*This candidate must be local*If this sounds like you or someone you know, please send an updated resume.Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.