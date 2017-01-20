CTS Planner

Company CV Wow

Location Uddingston,Glasgow City,Scotland

About the Role:

Taking responsibility for the complete customer service experience including all service administration.

Administering the forward planning of all open orders, ensuring that the department service requirements are met in a timely and efficient manner. Supporting the Process Manager and Regional Team Leader to set the Engineers work schedules in order to maximise efficiency and minimise WIP. Liaising with customers by phone or e-mail to arrange and confirm the service visits, and ensure they are fully aware of the work and the date the work is to be carried out.



A positive team working atmosphere, encouraging interaction and collaboration

Modern office environment, adapting the ‘Activity Based Working’ model

Training from day 1, with at least 40 hours of training offered per year

A buddy system, so you feel supported throughout

Work-life balance with a 36 hour working week

Previous experience in a resource planning role

Experience using planning software. (We use Visitour, but you might have used something else.)

SAP experience

Orgainsed

Methodical

Team player

Independent

Sociable

Committed

Responsible

Friendly

Communicative

Adaptable

Manager Lyndsay has a great opportunity for you in the Compressors Technique Service division in Uddingston, Scotland. Lyndsay is very proud of her team and their achievements, and describes them as…….‘an independent group of energetic people all working together to combine their efforts to achieve success!’Atlas Copco Compressors forms part of the Atlas Copco group, which was established in Sweden in 1873.The Atlas Copco Group is a market-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions (in the areas of compressors, vacuum, construction and mining equipment, power tools and assembly systems). And with over 40,000 employees worldwide, there are plenty of opportunities to find your next world class challenge.No terminology in the advert you have seen is intended to discriminate on the grounds of age, gender, race, colour, religion, disability or sexual orientation, and we will gladly accept applications from all sections of the community.