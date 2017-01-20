Company
About the Role:New Year, new opportunity? Are you an experienced resource Planner looking to join a fantastic, supportive and collaborative team?
Manager Lyndsay has a great opportunity for you in the Compressors Technique Service division in Uddingston, Scotland. Lyndsay is very proud of her team and their achievements, and describes them as…
….‘an independent group of energetic people all working together to combine their efforts to achieve success!’
What does the role of CTS Planner involve….
- Taking responsibility for the complete customer service experience including all service administration.
- Administering the forward planning of all open orders, ensuring that the department service requirements are met in a timely and efficient manner.
- Supporting the Process Manager and Regional Team Leader to set the Engineers work schedules in order to maximise efficiency and minimise WIP.
- Liaising with customers by phone or e-mail to arrange and confirm the service visits, and ensure they are fully aware of the work and the date the work is to be carried out.
- A positive team working atmosphere, encouraging interaction and collaboration
- Modern office environment, adapting the ‘Activity Based Working’ model
- Training from day 1, with at least 40 hours of training offered per year
- A buddy system, so you feel supported throughout
- Work-life balance with a 36 hour working week
- Previous experience in a resource planning role
- Experience using planning software. (We use Visitour, but you might have used something else.)
- SAP experience
- Orgainsed
- Methodical
- Team player
- Independent
- Sociable
- Committed
- Responsible
- Friendly
- Communicative
- Adaptable
Atlas Copco Compressors forms part of the Atlas Copco group, which was established in Sweden in 1873.
The Atlas Copco Group is a market-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions (in the areas of compressors, vacuum, construction and mining equipment, power tools and assembly systems). And with over 40,000 employees worldwide, there are plenty of opportunities to find your next world class challenge.
If you feel you have the skills and experience required to excel in the role of CTS Planner, we want to hear from you. Please click APPLY below to register your interest!
CTS Planner
Reference: CT-025
No terminology in the advert you have seen is intended to discriminate on the grounds of age, gender, race, colour, religion, disability or sexual orientation, and we will gladly accept applications from all sections of the community.
