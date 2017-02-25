Credit & Collections Team Leader - German speaking

Company Energy_Jobline

About the Role:

Build and lead a specific country and business focussed Credit Collection team

Manage collections activity for the relevant country/business supported by the team to ensure trade debtor balances are tightly controlled and compliant to the Downstream Credit Policy

Accountable for building capability and supporting change within the team in the drive for an operational excellence, profesional business partnering & compliance

Support via active involvement any operational tasks performed by the team members

Coach and develop members of the team from the technical and soft skills point of view and coordinate team activities

Understand the business and drive execution: Accountable for managing, controlling and monitoring all cash collection activities providing accurate and timely reporting of management information Regular meetings with the business to be involved in the developments on the market, the business strategies, customer needs etc. Ensure business partnering and GBS ownership in what GBS is accountable for



Stakeholder management with: all relevant area's internal and external ensuring related issues are dealt within an effective and timely manner.

System Support and knowledge: Understand related EPR systems and support ERP enhancements and developments

Operations support:

regular follow ups on main PPI's and their trends, take corrective actions and set cleaning plans to get back to BAU

forecasting of the yearly cash collection targets

ensure to reach the yearly targets of the overdue amounts, overdue 90+ amounts, RDD's, unapplied / unallocated amounts; DSO's and initiate proper actions if the target is in danger

Ensure Monthly and Quartely reporting activities are perfomed in an accutate manner within the assigned deadlines

Ensure timely management of blocked order cases

Investigate and analyse porfolio trends, assess root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and improvements

Take active part in transitions by : Ensuring a proper and successful transition Liaising with BAMs and other stakeholders

Project Management involvement & support Active involvement in any strategic, operations or system credit related projects Enable project implementations by supporting project teams and managing the own team



Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance : Support and being involved in strategic target definition, implementation and delivery. Ensure an effective ressource management and backup structure is in place Ensure compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department's activity like the Downstream Credit Policy, QMS/EMS Policy etc.



People

Secure a balanced workload within the team to prevent/mitigate backlog situations etc.

Coach and develop members of the team

Regular team meetings to discuss BAU operations, priorities and actions

Regular meetings with Process Lead/ODM Team Updates on all shared info (results, business needs)

Motivation of the Team by implementing a positive atmosphere based on BP behaviours and values initiating proper team events, trainings etc.



University Degree (prefered in Economics or related fields) or other Graduation in Economics (High School)

3+ years of Customer Relationship management, Account Receivable or Cash Collection experience in an international environment

2+ years Experience in People Management / Sales Administration / Order to Cash

Fluent English knowledge

Previous experience in managing / leading teams

Previous credit control / cash collection experience

Credit management background gained in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

