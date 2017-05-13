Crane Technician #3

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Qatar,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Machinery Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 561838

Five year contract in Qatar for a Crane Technician.The project will be starting towards the end of July and you would be based offshore in Qatar, due to the nature of the contract the clients will need to hire a high percentage of locals for these positions first.You would also require Crane Maintenance experience and a valid BOSIET/Medical.Please see below a brief job spec.Job DescriptionProvide accurate identification of all components, report on condition and provide sufficient information to order correct spare parts.Ensure work site is kept clean & tidy and all client equipment is kept in good order.Ensure project requirements are met within time allowed.Ensure constant improvement of safety, performance and quality standards.Ensure all ongoing work is correctly risk assessed and identify/action new assessments.Work as part of team with other departments.Uphold the standards of the company and work in line with company objectives.Implement all offshore crane mechanical Planned Preventative Maintenance and Project activity at Client Offshore facilitiesFor more information about this role please contact our London office