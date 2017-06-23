C&Q Engineer - Denmark - Pharma Background only

About the Role:
A global Biopharmaceutical organisation based in Denmark is looking for an experienced Commissioning and Qualification (C&Q) Engineer to join the team during a period of increased project activity.
The responsibilities of the Commissioning and Qualification (C&Q) Engineer will include:
* Support the commissioning and Qualification (C&Q) activities during a new capital investment project.
* Preparation of commissioning and IOQ validation protocols,OQ field testing (e.g. SIP & CIP testing - KAYE validation hands-on experience), deviation handling, report writing etc. for Biopharmaceutical Upstream and Downstream process equipment.
The successful commissioning and qualification (C&Q) engineer will possess the below experience:
* Strong experience within Biopharmaceutical drug substance.
* 5 - 10 years C&Q experience
* High GMP and Quality understanding and levels