C&Q Engineer - Denmark - Pharma Background only

About the Role:

A global Biopharmaceutical organisation based in Denmark is looking for an experienced Commissioning and Qualification (C&Q) Engineer to join the team during a period of increased project activity.



The responsibilities of the Commissioning and Qualification (C&Q) Engineer will include:

* Support the commissioning and Qualification (C&Q) activities during a new capital investment project.* Preparation of commissioning and IOQ validation protocols,OQ field testing (e.g. SIP & CIP testing - KAYE validation hands-on experience), deviation handling, report writing etc. for Biopharmaceutical Upstream and Downstream process equipment.

The successful commissioning and qualification (C&Q) engineer will possess the below experience:



* Strong experience within Biopharmaceutical drug substance.* 5 - 10 years C&Q experience* High GMP and Quality understanding and levels