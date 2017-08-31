Cost Controller

Company Fircroft

We are recruiting for 3 x security cleared Cost Controllers to work on a contract basis in Derby. Start date will be within the next 3-4 weeks for an initial 6 months with good opportunity to continue long-term.



The role is working on a multi-billion pound bid project within the nuclear defence (submarines) industry.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Live SC or DV security clearance.

* Nuclear background is preferred but defence or aerospace also considered (as long as you have live security clearance).

* SAP experience.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Nuclear defence experience.



