Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Coordinator Audits, based in Aberdeen.



Responsibilities include:

Initiate and maintain topic and process audits.

Develop principles in auditing, in line with HSEQ Management System, Group requirements and other company departments expectations and constraints.

Manage the planning of audits, including the day-to-day planning

Coaching on reporting

Participate to group and industry workgroups in order to ensure benchmark with high level techniques and tools to manage quality the compliancy part of the management system

Identify topics to be audited

Identify suppliers to be audit

Participate in branch organisations related to audits.

Integral audit planning

Single point of contact for external audits, both in the group and outside regarding management systems

Up to date register of all non compliance

Overall planning





Qualifications & Experience:

Possess a relevant MSc in auditing, preferable IRCA or similar

Relevant experience with management systems. Experience in audit and compliance issues, and in operational facilities offshore and/or offshore is preferred.

Strong HSEQ culture.

Proven capability to manage people

Full command of the English language.

An efficient self-starter with an ability to work alone and as part of a team, prioritize tasks, and delivers against deadlines.

Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills.



Contract position



Contract position

