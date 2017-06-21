About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Coordinator Audits, based in Aberdeen.
Responsibilities include:
Initiate and maintain topic and process audits.
Develop principles in auditing, in line with HSEQ Management System, Group requirements and other company departments expectations and constraints.
Manage the planning of audits, including the day-to-day planning
Coaching on reporting
Participate to group and industry workgroups in order to ensure benchmark with high level techniques and tools to manage quality the compliancy part of the management system
Identify topics to be audited
Identify suppliers to be audit
Participate in branch organisations related to audits.
Integral audit planning
Single point of contact for external audits, both in the group and outside regarding management systems
Up to date register of all non compliance
Overall planning
Qualifications & Experience:
Possess a relevant MSc in auditing, preferable IRCA or similar
Relevant experience with management systems. Experience in audit and compliance issues, and in operational facilities offshore and/or offshore is preferred.
Strong HSEQ culture.
Proven capability to manage people
Full command of the English language.
An efficient self-starter with an ability to work alone and as part of a team, prioritize tasks, and delivers against deadlines.
Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills.
Contract position
Contract position
