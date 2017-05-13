Coomunication Inspector

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Purpose:

Our EPC Client urgently requires Communication Inspectors to witness and control quality aspects of inspection activities to ensure that they and are consistent with project specifications, procedures and relevant international codes. Experience of Communications inspection in the construction of oil and gas pipeline is highly desirable.



Familiar with the following:

* BICSI (Building Industry Consulting Service International) standard

* OSP / ISP (Outside Plant / Inside Plant) & FO (Fiber Optic) cable

* SAES (Saudi Aramco Engineering Standard)

* NCR (Non Conformance Report)

* QMS (Quality Management System)

* ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 9001-2008

* Other International Codes and Standards related to QC Communication.

* ARAMCO experienced an added advantage

* Possess valid driver's license (Local/International)

* With final exit if previously worked in KSA or with Transferable IQAMA.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications

* Fluent command of the English language (spoken and written)

* Saudi Aramco approval is a must

* Good working knowledge of standard PC workstation usage and basic M.S Office software applications

* Bachelor degree in Electrical/Electronics & Communication Engineering

* At least 6 years minimum relevant Communication/Telecom inspection experience in the construction of Petrochemical, hydrocarbon facilities or Oil & Gas field.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications

* Fluent command of the English language (spoken and written)

* Good working knowledge of standard PC workstation usage and basic M.S Office software applications

* Bachelor degree in Electrical/Electronics & Communication Engineering

* At least 6 years minimum relevant Communication/Telecom inspection experience in the construction of Petrochemical, hydrocarbon facilities or Oil & Gas field.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

