Controls Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

About the Role:My Client is an international consultancy who are expanding rapidly. My client is currently searching a Controls Engineer for an Offshore project based in The Netherlands.
The consultant will need to:
Gather information from the offshore platform and translate it into a design package that will be used for procurement of equipment, control system vendors and construction
Coordinate a small team in Rotterdam
Support international offices
Have field experience
SPI experience would be a plus
You will need to be available within 3 weeks
