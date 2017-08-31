Controls Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Leap29
Rotterdam-Albrandswaard
Thursday, August 31, 2017

About the Role:

My Client is an international consultancy who are expanding rapidly. My client is currently searching a Controls Engineer for an Offshore project based in The Netherlands.

The consultant will need to:
Gather information from the offshore platform and translate it into a design package that will be used for procurement of equipment, control system vendors and construction
Coordinate a small team in Rotterdam
Support international offices
Have field experience
SPI experience would be a plus

You will need to be available within 3 weeks
Please apply if you feel you are suitable
Contract
Engineering Jobs
Control and Instrumentation Jobs
€0 to €0 Per year
Apply Now
615430