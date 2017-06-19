Controls Engineer

Company Fircroft

- To lead and/or develop the tools, models and methodologies that will enable virtual calibration, test and validation of advanced Chassis System technologies

- Develop and coordinate system, function and component level control models within our customers' standards and frameworks

- Responsible for delivery of Customer Control attributes including release of project documentation to high quality standards

- Liaise with other Vehicle Integration teams and the wider business to look for synergies and opportunities to expand our Vehicle Engineering Services

- Generate Function Targets and Verification Methods that are driven by Customer Requirements and FMEAs

- Support delivery of training to application teams to most effectively utilise the virtual tools for application development

- Deliver robust final design level software that is within the tunable range early within the customer concept and development life cycles

- Work with Chassis Technical Specialists and Research Engineering on Attribute and Function Strategies, including new Function Definition and Failure Mode Avoidance

- Capture and decomposition of requirements for Vehicle Motion Control (VMC) functions into existing vehicle architecture

- Power & thermal management strategy definition and development

- Testing of functions in virtual environment (Model In Loop)

- Correlation of Simulation results with vehicle or on test rig

- Development of plausibility checks and implementation



- A very competitive salary, and benefits package

- To play a key role in Our Client's growth, service offering through business development.

- The opportunity to improve status and career development and training in a leading, independent and international Engineering Consultancy Company



In almost every automobile, there is a bit of our client. An expert of complete vehicle development and in optimizing production plants for the automotive industry. With approximately 7900 employees on more than 70 sites in 25 countries. Our client is capable of offering the whole spectrum of development services to the customer all around the automobile.



- Physics and control background

- Experience in electronic system attribute delivery

- Experience in the definition, design and development of Control Systems and Electrical Architecture

- Experience of Vehicle Dynamics and Vehicle level Characterisation

- Experience in using a structured Systems Engineering approach to solving complex technical issues

- Previous involvement in a major vehicle programme with demonstrable ownership and successful delivery of vehicle control systems

- Self-motivated and able to work to a high standard with minimum supervision

- Substantial experience of objective / subjective vehicle dynamics measurement and analysis and the development of control systems

- Excellent team-working and communication skills

- An understanding of related Vehicle systems

- Knowledge of power electronics, understanding of hydraulic controls

- Knowledge of implementing safety critical electrical/electronic architectures

- CAN & FlexRay

- Matlab/Simulink/Stateflow



