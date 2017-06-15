About the Role:
I am currently looking for a Controls and Automation Engineer to join my client based near Manchester, the client specialises in design and manufacture machinery for several industries.
The client is particularly interested in candidates who have taken projects from conception, through to final delivery.
START: ASAP
LOCATION: Manchester
DURATION: 6 months
RATES: Market Rates
Controls and Automation Engineer
PLC programming
Siemens or Allen and Bradley Experience
Processing biased projects Experience
Experience with PLC and HMI Writing
Office and site based experience beneficial
Water, Waste to Energy or power projects most beneficial
The client is looking to interview successful candidates from Friday this week, they have slots for a Controls and Automation Engineer to start at their earliest convenience.
