Location Manchester,Greater Manchester,England

About the Role:

I am currently looking for a Controls and Automation Engineer to join my client based near Manchester, the client specialises in design and manufacture machinery for several industries.

The client is particularly interested in candidates who have taken projects from conception, through to final delivery.

START: ASAP

LOCATION: Manchester

DURATION: 6 months

RATES: Market Rates

Controls and Automation Engineer

PLC programming

Siemens or Allen and Bradley Experience

Processing biased projects Experience

Experience with PLC and HMI Writing

Office and site based experience beneficial

Water, Waste to Energy or power projects most beneficial

The client is looking to interview successful candidates from Friday this week, they have slots for a Controls and Automation Engineer to start at their earliest convenience.

