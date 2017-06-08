Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electronics Engineer Jobs,Automation Jobs

Salary £30000 to £35000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 581893

Our client are an Aberdeen based Engineering company that design, manufacture, install and commission a wide range of Process Control Systems from small scale PLC control packages to full scale multiple control systems, primarily for the Oil & Gas and Power Generation industries, for both onshore and offshore applications.They currently require a Control Systems Engineer on a staff basis, who will be required to work on client sites with SCADA & PLC systems in a variety of settings both within the Oil and Gas and Power generation industries.REQUIREMENTSDegree/HND/HNC in Electrical and Electronic EngineeringPrevious experience of working in the Oil, Gas or Power Generation IndustriesExperience of working with a combination of the following systems:-PLC control Systems (Hardware and Software)SCADA SystemsEmergency Shutdown Systems (ESD)Fire & Gas SystemsData CommunicationsSerial Data Communication & ModbusPanel WiringSolderingMicrosoft OfficeAutoCADOffshore Survival and medical would also be an advantage.