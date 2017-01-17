Control System Engineer Delta V Batch

About the Role:

Please see details below of requirements for role and job details:

- Emerson Delta V batch experience is essential

- Troubleshooting and configuration experience required

- French or Dutch speaking

- Good Rates

- Location: Belgium

- Duration: initially 6 months to 9 months

- Role 1 : Maintenance activities and validation tests working along side French speaking operators (French Speaking)

- Role 2 : Design activities and FEED studies (Dutch Speaking)


