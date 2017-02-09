Control Room Technician - Wind Farm - Germany

About the Role:
My client is currently recruiting for a Control Room Technician, to be based in Saxony, Germany. The role holder will be responsible for monitoring and co-ordination of all wind farm operations, including the planning and execution of operations. This role will require spoken German.
Tasks:
* Collection and evaluation of plant operating data, support for the reporting system
* Clarification of error messages and system faults (1st level support), as well as initiation
* Necessary measures for troubleshooting and suppression
* Management of the work permit system
* Support maintenance management
* Sea observation and coordination of ship and air traffic within the wind farm
* Contact personnel and third party companies, as well as for competent authorities
The Ideal candidate:
* Electrical Engineering qualification (or comparable)
* At least 2 years professional experience
* Experience with medium / high voltage
* Highly adept at dealing with high-pressure situations
* Willingness to partake in shift work, including weekends.
* Good English skills
* Able problem-solver.
If you are interested in working for an international company with long-term prospects and a flat hierarchy, please send your application, including your current notice period and salary expectations,