Contracts/Procurement Engineer

About the Role:
To deliver the tendering, negotiation, award, re-negotiation and post-award contract management of contracts supporting the operations of Large Oil and Gas Company.
Key Accountabilities:
* Ensuring contractor selection, award and post award performance management processes drive optimal HSSE, Quality and Commercial performance.
* Proposing and developing more complex strategic plans to support complex business problems.
* Supporting Contract holders (Demand Managers) in managing performance and in executing Contract Management Plans.
* Conducting all contract and procurement activities in accordance with the relevant Policy and Standards.
* A Trusted business advisor to contract holders and business partners.
Requirements:
* A bachelor's degree in a relevant technical field and/or 5-10 years of experience in applying the discipline skill to oil and gas projects.
* Familiar with a variety of the discipline's concepts, practices, and procedures.
* Relies on experience and judgement to plan and accomplish goals.
* Performs a variety of tasks with minimal day to day supervision. Has begun to demonstrate some breadth in applying skills to different project phases and / or acquiring experience in other related disciplines.
* A wide degree of creativity and latitude is expected.
* May report to a supervisor or manager.
If you would be interested in the above role Please send your resume or call Bruce Arrighi on 0292 851000.