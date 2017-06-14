Company Woodland Consultancy Services

Location Essex,England

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Engineer Jobs

Job ID 586833

CONTRACTS MANAGER SURVEYOR (INDUSTRIAL DOORS) – PERMANENT – ESSEX Our Client, specialists in Fire Protection and Physical Security Products, are looking for a CONTRACTS MANAGER SURVEYOR WITH INDUSTRIAL DOOR EXPERIENCE to manage contracts, joining their busy Operations team in Essex, with frequent site and office coordination. Experience in the door industry is essential. SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE: • 2 years experience of hands-on Contract Management required. • Experience in the door industry is essential. • Proficient in the use of CAD software desirable • Ability to survey and detail industry associated drawings • Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail • Ability to prioritise and manage multiple tasks or projects to deadline and budget • Good relationship management and communication skills with both colleagues and clients • Ability to investigate and resolve contractual issues and disputes • The ability to project manage sizable contracts is very desirable. Ideally this would suit someone who is or has been actively engaged in this role, but consideration would be given to an experienced shutter/door engineer wishing to move forward. MAIN DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: • Management of Engineers and Fleet • H&S – Site visits and conduct Toolbox Talks with Engineers • Facilitate and build on the existing established client relationships The successful candidate will undertake a varied role and be required to estimate, plan, survey, project manage contracts and facilitate/manage key clients requirements. They will also hold responsibility for engineer’s performance and site safety checks. SALARY: £35,000 per annum We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and must be able to work within the EU/UK.