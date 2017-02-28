About the Role:Job Title: Contracts Manager
Job Type: Contract
Company Type: Owner / Operator
Start Date: March 2017
Duration: 1 Year
Project: Combined Cycle Power Plant
Location: North East, US
Rate: Neg.
Per Diem: No
Requirements:
- A minimum of 10+ years experience working within a Contractual / Legal role.
- A minimum of 5+ years experience in a Contracts manager position.
- Must have experience working within the Power or Utility industry.
- Be located locally in the North East of the U.S. as at this stage there is a not a per diem on offer.
If you are interested and meet the above requirements then please send your resume to Pádraig McDevitt on padraig.mcdevitt@spencer-ogden.com
Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.