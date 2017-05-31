Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Analyst Jobs

Salary £50 to £62 Per hour

Job ID 576934

We are seeking an experienced Contracts Engineer to carry out end - end contracts management for our E&P Operator clients Wells Department.This is a 6 month contract, with immediate start.Key experience:2-3 years minimum experience in an E&P OperatorWells Department ExperienceAble to start immediately for a 6 month contractBe experienced in strategy, ITT, award, contract managementTo ensure that cost-effective and high performing contracts and agreements are delivered to assigned teams/departments, especially for Drilling, Completion, well intervention and well abandonment operations.To ensure that the company is not exposed to unnecessary contractual and / or commercial risk in the course of its business.Ensure that suitable goods and services are available to support Companies ongoing activities.To ensure that all contracts deliver added value results with exceptional performance and financial results.Contracts Engineer - Wells - The RoleProvide advice and guidance to assigned teams/departments on all contractual issues and reports on cost and variation matters.Provide support in developing category plans, contracting strategies and tender plans for assigned contracts and support the delivery of contract performance targets.Develop contractual awareness within assigned teams/departments and ensure a clear financial understanding in terms of contract costs, accruals, etc.Support or lead the tendering, evaluation and negotiation process in relation to the award of contracts and agreements and make recommendations to management, ensuring strict compliance with procurement rules, procedures and industry codes of conduct.Contribute to or lead negotiations.Draft contracts and agreements, process amendments and variations and ensure internal approvals are obtained.Provide support to or lead quarterly reviews, FPAL assessments and performance reviews and identify improvement plans for under-performing contracts.Ensure contractors/suppliers are managed in an integrated manner in order to achieve one team spirit and no boundaries.Identify opportunities to develop and promote positive relationship management with contractors and suppliers, leading to partnerships which focus on creating sustainable value.Promote continuous improvement and high performance in all aspects of contracts management.Take ownership for the continuous development of personal and technical expertise and knowledge.Ensure commercial and contractual risk is considered in all technical documentation and that the company is not exposed to undue contractual risk.The job holder is expected to be flexible and undertake additional duties commensurate with the overall responsibilities of the job, and that are within their competence, when required.Carry out other contract placement and management administrative work.Category Specialist Wells - The PersonEssentialDegree qualified in e.g. Science, Business, etc.(preferable).A minimum of seven years' experience in a similar role within the Well Engineering team in an E&P company (preferable).Adequate experience in category management, especially in the Wells function.Good experience in the preparation, negotiation, drafting and management of rig and well engineering services contracts within the oil and gas industry (preferable).Good commercial awareness and up-to-date knowledge of industry/regulatory contracting practices.Strong interpersonal and communication skills, which result in teamwork, influence, trust and well developed Internal and external relationships.Good knowledge of office/supply chain IT systems/software e.g. Microsoft Office, Contiki, Iasta and SAP.In depth knowledge of supply base associated with Oil & Gas Industry.DesirableMember of relevant professional organisation e.g. CIPS.Higher Degree or equivalent in Supply Chain Management.Knowledge of well engineering operations.Category Specialist Wells - The CompanyCentrica Energy is in the spotlight as our role in finding essential oil and gas supplies become more and more significant both internationally and at home. Our continuing success is driven by a high performance culture where the achievements of our people really matter and make a difference. If you would like to raise your profile with a FTSE Top 25 energy company, now is the time to do it.