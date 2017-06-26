Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler, a recent winner of the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award for 'Best Place to Work in 2016 - UK Category', is currently recruiting for a Contracts Engineer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

Overview

Negotiation, placement and administration of project subcontracts in accordance with project strategy and AmecFW commercial policies and procedures and in a manner that maximises AmecFWs commercial position, whilst maintaining integrity

Maintain and promote a safe working environment and demonstrate correct HSE behaviours and leadership

Ensuring that CRB and project approval processes are followed and all necessary approvals obtained

Preparation of sub-contract documentation in accordance with AmecFW policy, procedural requirements and project procedures

Commercial administration of client vendors in accordance with project procedures

Review and approval of subcontractor payment applications

Obtain copies of subcontractor insurances, making sure they meet subcontract requirements and are valid. Request updated insurances as required

Preparation of applications for bonds and guarantees in accordance with AmecFW policies and liaison with AmecFW Secretarial Department regarding provision of bonds and guarantees as appropriate

Ensure bonds and guarantees are requested under the subcontracts where required.

Control of subcontract costs

Preparation and submission of monthly subcontract liabilities reports in accordance with AmecFW policies, and procedures (includes project procedures)

Preparation/compilation of all subcontract costs and supporting documentation for project invoicing/ forecasting requirements in accordance with the contract

Evaluation and settlement of sub-contractor claims

Development and implementation of subcontractor audit plan in conjunction with Project Commercial and Supply Chain Managers

Preparation and agreement of subcontractor performance evaluation reports in accordance with contract requirements

Agreement of final accounts and close out of subcontracts in accordance with contract requirements

Administration of FPAL performance assessments

Provision of subcontracts and purchase order advice to project team.

Skills / Qualifications

University graduate or above in Quantity Surveying, Law, Business Studies or other appropriate discipline

Extensive working experience in subcontract administration roles in the oil and gas industry

Membership of a professional institution (eg RICS) desirable but not absolutely essential

Specific competencies to be in accordance with A commercial management competence scheme.



Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, power and process, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.



Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.



Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

