Contract Specialist

Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Specialist Jobs

Salary $25 to $28 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 591838

Assignment Scope:Responsible for contract issues, negotiations, and/or administration of licensing agreements including renewal, new business, invoicing, credit holds, receivable issues and consolidations.Performs contract administration, tracking, and monitoring contract changes, deliverables, funding limitations ensuring deliverance of timely notices to customer, cost performance and customer correspondence.Verifies all aspects of the order, including pricing to ensure conformance with company policy while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction and responsiveness.Anticipates problems and initiates actions to ensure customer orders are processed efficiently.Typically 0 - 3 years of experience. Entry level. Requires basic knowledge of discipline.Uses established procedures to solve standard, straight-forward problems. Has the ability to perform routine assignments based on detailed instructions/past practices.The idea candidate must be eager, analytical and able to reason.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.