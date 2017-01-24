Contract Lawyer/Legal Counsel

Orion Group
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 3:44am

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Contract Lawyer/Legal Counsel, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:
Draft, review and negotiate commercial agreements
Provide counsel on compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements
Represent the Company in external settings including with co-owners, administrative agencies, courts, and industry organizations

Experience
Significant experience in oil and gas law or regulatory law applicable to the upstream oil and gas industry, in a private law firm or in-house in an energy company

Qualifications
UK qualified lawyer with law degree from an accredited university

Contract position

Contract
Legal Jobs
