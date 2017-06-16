Contract Administrator III

Company Orion Group

Location Melbourne University

About the Role:

The Contracts Administrator is responsible in assisting the broader Asset Management team by undertaking all contract related activities of a delegated portfolio (~15-25 contracts with individual value in range of $3-15m) of key contracts supporting the delivery of projects across the Sales & Marketing channel.



Typical contracts include:



1.Design & Construct contracts for new-builds or upgrades of existing Retail Petrol Stations



2.Construction contracts for the upgrades of existing Retail Petrol Stations



Key Responsibilities:

Effectively manage handover of contract from procurement (pre-award) to contract administration (post-award).

Assist Project Teams in interpretation of Contractual obligations and provide subject matter expertise on contractual issues.

Assist with negotiation of contract variations and claims in line with agreed contractual mechanisms.

Prepare or assist Project Team in the preparation and recording of documents produced to monitor contract notices, variations, certificates for the contract records.

Assist procurement and legal teams on contract disputes and issue resolution.

Create and maintain project contract registers/spread sheets, and monitor securities and insurances.

Attend project progress meetings.

Supports the Contracts & Commercial Specialist in building contracts management capability across the Asset Management organisation.

Comply with the requirements of Company safe work practices and procedures.

Be actively involved in identifying and reporting opportunities for improvement with regards to company practices and processes.

Key challenges & Complexities of Role:

Interfacing with a diverse group of client businesses, project managers and project size/complexity

Driving a contracts management process and building collaborative and productive interfaces with Procurement and Project Managers



Key Relationships:

Internal: Contracts & Commercial Specialist, Project Delivery Leads, Engineering, Project Co-Ordinators, Procurement, Legal

External: Third party providers, Vendors, Contractors, Engineering



Essential Skills & Experience:

Basic knowledge of contract law.

At least three years experience in contracts administration within a complex business environment.

Background in building / construction projects preferred.

Experience working with Australian Standard contract suite an advantage.

High level of commercial awareness with strong communication and negotiation skills.

Deliberate and effective attention to detail.

Good time management skills and the ability to prioritise.



Education:

Formal tertiary qualification in engineering, construction management, quantity surveying or relevant commercial discipline

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Administration Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

