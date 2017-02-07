Contract Administrator

Company
Spencer Ogden
United States
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
About the Role:
The details are as follows:
Job Title: Contracts Administrator
Job Type: Contract
Start Date: ASAP
Duration: 12 months - potential to go full time
Location: Massachusetts
Rate: TBC
Requirements:
- Experienced professional with a minimum of 10 years of experience
- Has exprience working on major power and utility construction projects
- Has exerience with legal contracts; claims management; vendor management; construction contract experience.
- US citizen or authorized to work in the US permanently
Should you meet the above requirements please forward your resume to Pádraig McDevitt on padraig.mcdevitt@spencer-ogden.com.
Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
Contract
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Contracts Advisor Jobs
524047