Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Continuous Improvement Advisor, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Ensure efficiency improvement activities and specific target/objectives are supported, monitored and reported

Liaise fully with relevant offshore and onshore departments ensuring adequate flow and exchange of information

Actively assist in delivery key projects and initiatives

Encourage learning and innovation by reviews and the effective utilisation of knowledge sharing

Provide coaching to others in the organisation on LEAN principles

Share and adopt best practices across the company and from cross industry learning and identify opportunities to enhance consistency and alignment between assets, where practicable



Qualifications & Training

An expertise and awareness of the UK offshore oil/gas industry and a thorough knowledge of operational issues, performance improvements and long term sustainability



Experience

Ideally candidates will be experienced in the oil and gas industry, with knowledge of offshore operations however due consideration will be given to candidates out with the industry also

Ideally candidates will be certified Lean Sigma Black Belt however candidates with similar qualifications and/or demonstrable experience will also be considered

A comprehensive business understanding

Management of change knowledge and expertise

Excellent planning and organisational skills



Contract Position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916082

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Operations Management Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now